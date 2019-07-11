Yester Years

10 Years Ago

July 2009

Eleven young ladies have entered the contest to be crowned the 2009 Cass County Little Miss Queen: Michaela Minor, Nataley Minor, Abigail Critchelow, Katelyn Simpson, Chloe Wooldridge, Molly Armstrong, Ashley Smith, Emily Carson, Delaynee Swartz, Faith Harris, and Mackenzie Shane.

Glenn and BJ Herzberger of Bluff Springs are planning to celebrate 60 years of marriage.

