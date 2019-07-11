Home

Yester Years

Thu, 07/11/2019 - 12:00 Casscounty2
By: 
Janet Martin

10 Years Ago
July 2009
    Eleven young ladies have entered the contest to be crowned the 2009 Cass County Little Miss Queen: Michaela  Minor, Nataley  Minor, Abigail  Critchelow, Katelyn  Simpson, Chloe  Wooldridge, Molly  Armstrong,  Ashley Smith,  Emily  Carson,  Delaynee  Swartz,  Faith  Harris, and  Mackenzie  Shane.
    Glenn and BJ Herzberger of Bluff Springs are planning to celebrate 60 years of marriage.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

    Faith believes in something because it is inspired to that belief by a force or subject outside one’s self.

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers