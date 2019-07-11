Yester Years
Thu, 07/11/2019 - 12:00 Casscounty2
By:
Janet Martin
10 Years Ago
July 2009
Eleven young ladies have entered the contest to be crowned the 2009 Cass County Little Miss Queen: Michaela Minor, Nataley Minor, Abigail Critchelow, Katelyn Simpson, Chloe Wooldridge, Molly Armstrong, Ashley Smith, Emily Carson, Delaynee Swartz, Faith Harris, and Mackenzie Shane.
Glenn and BJ Herzberger of Bluff Springs are planning to celebrate 60 years of marriage.
To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.