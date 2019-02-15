Yester Years
Fri, 02/15/2019 - 10:51 Casscounty2
By:
Janet Martin
10 Years Ago
February 2009
Paul and Velma (Eilers) Blair, Chandlerville, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14th.
Ashland Fire Department installed a generator at the local firehouse so the village would have a base for emergency services in case of disaster. Having a shelter with heat, hot showers and a kitchen for those in need, was made possible by a grant and local donations. They also added a high pressure air compressor which can be used to refill breathing apparatuses.
