Yester Years

Fri, 02/15/2019 - 10:51 Casscounty2
Janet Martin

 10 Years Ago
February 2009
Paul and Velma (Eilers) Blair, Chandlerville, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14th.

Ashland Fire Department installed a generator at the local firehouse so the village would have a base for emergency services in case of disaster.  Having a shelter with heat, hot showers and a kitchen for those in need, was made possible by a grant and local donations.  They also added a high pressure air compressor which can be used to refill breathing apparatuses.

 

