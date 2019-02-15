Yester Years

10 Years Ago

February 2009

Paul and Velma (Eilers) Blair, Chandlerville, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14th.

Ashland Fire Department installed a generator at the local firehouse so the village would have a base for emergency services in case of disaster. Having a shelter with heat, hot showers and a kitchen for those in need, was made possible by a grant and local donations. They also added a high pressure air compressor which can be used to refill breathing apparatuses.

