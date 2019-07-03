Yester Years

10 Years Ago

June 2009

The original Griggs Cemetery on Phelps Ditch Road, east of Beardstown, has come back from brush and weeds to be visible from the road. Local residents who made the project a reality were landowners Butch Hobrock and Dick Spears, and other volunteers Nick Brasel, Steve Weishaar, George Buck, Tom Brown, Myron Thompson, Kim and Matt Logsdon, and Logsdon Tug employees -Tom Spears, Tim Meyers, Bill Farmer and Ryan Logsdon.

