10 Years Ago

June 2009

Father Eugene Weitzel arranged to have priests come to celebrate Mass and Reconciliation in Spanish at St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown. He has been pastor of St. Alexius Parish for 18 years and was an administrator of St. Fidelis Parish in Arenzville. About 1,800 Spanish speaking people currently reside locally.

