Yester Years

Thu, 06/06/2019
By: 
Janet Martin

10 Years Ago
June 2009
VHS graduates 33; A-C Central 36; Triopia 38 and Beardstown High School 86.  Valedictorians: Triopia, Christina Anderson; A-C, Christopher Devlin; Beardstown, Clarrisa Cox; Virginia, Emilee Trenter. Salutatorians: Triopia Carrie Greening; A-C Central Emily Thornley and Jeni Reeves; Beardstown Emma Trone; Virginia, Mary Dahlem.

Jacksonville Rotary Club honored two Cass County student athletes for academic achievements and athletic success: Taylor Jacobs from A-C Central High School and Clarissa Cox from Beardstown High.

 

