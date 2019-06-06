Yester Years
10 Years Ago
June 2009
VHS graduates 33; A-C Central 36; Triopia 38 and Beardstown High School 86. Valedictorians: Triopia, Christina Anderson; A-C, Christopher Devlin; Beardstown, Clarrisa Cox; Virginia, Emilee Trenter. Salutatorians: Triopia Carrie Greening; A-C Central Emily Thornley and Jeni Reeves; Beardstown Emma Trone; Virginia, Mary Dahlem.
Jacksonville Rotary Club honored two Cass County student athletes for academic achievements and athletic success: Taylor Jacobs from A-C Central High School and Clarissa Cox from Beardstown High.
To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.