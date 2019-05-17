Yester Years

10 Years Ago

May 2009

A-C Central Prom royalty: Queen Lakeyn Richard and King Zack Whitmore.

Carl Richard Stoneking, 86 of Beardstown, died on May 11.

Don and Shirley Clark, Virginia, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 16.

20 Years Ago

May 1999

Cline Funeral Home, serving Beardstown since 1913, announced that the business has been sold to Fred and Irene Schroll. The new owners also introduced Terri Goodwin to the community as their new partner.

James Wyndell Pigg, 81 of Beardstown, died May 10th.

