Yester Years

Fri, 05/17/2019 - 11:42 Casscounty2
By: 
Janet Martin

10 Years Ago
May 2009
    A-C Central Prom royalty:  Queen Lakeyn Richard and King Zack Whitmore.

    Carl Richard Stoneking, 86 of Beardstown, died on May 11.

    Don and Shirley Clark, Virginia, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on  May 16.

20 Years Ago
May 1999
    Cline Funeral Home, serving Beardstown since 1913, announced that the business has been sold to Fred and Irene Schroll. The new owners also introduced Terri Goodwin to the community as their new partner.

    James Wyndell Pigg, 81 of Beardstown, died May 10th.

 

In the last few years, the phrase “fake news” has worked its way into our vocabulary. It is a phrase used to describe information that is accepted as fact by some but disbelieved by others.

