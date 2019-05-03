Yester Years

10 Years Ago

May 2009

Beardstown Prom Queen Isamar Chavez and King Chris Yost.

20 Years Ago

May 1999

Site M was officially named Jim Edgar Panther Creek Fish & Wildlife Area, in honor of the former governor who was key in the acquisition and development of the area. The acreage was acquired in June 1993 for $8.75 million from Commonwealth Edison. The 24 square mile tract is the largest public access area ever acquired by the state by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

30 Years Ago

May 1989

Harry Devlin, Virginia, received the Illinois State Department of Agriculture’s Outstanding Service Award for his years of dedication to the ag industry.

40 Years Ago

May 1979

A national gas shortage was starting to affect local gas stations. Wareco began closing at 8 instead of 10 pm and no longer was open on Sundays. Gas prices rose to 85.9¢ per gallon.

50 Years Ago

May 1969

Drag Racing News: Jack Miller, in his 1963 blue Chevy finished ahead of Jim Dawson in his new Camero taking 1st and 2nd in a battle for Top Stock Eliminator. The Beardstown Drag Strip was established in 1967 by Jim “Pooch” Steward, owner of the Campus Inn restaurant. He had never seen or attended a drag race before he opened it. He did it simply because the kids who frequented his restaurant begged him to. Local regulars at the track were: Jim Dawson, Dempsey Smith, Burr Smith, Earl Brown, the Savage brothers, Schaffer & Ward, Jack Miller, Tom Lewis and John Andres.

75 Years Ago

May 1944

Jack Haywood has purchased the Mann Hotel after leasing it for the past two years. Haywood is from Virden and formerly ran the Argus Hotel in Springfield. Repairs will be made and the name will be changed to the Virginia Hotel.

100 Years Ago

May 1919

In one of the biggest real estate deals in Beardstown; Van R. Durgy is the new owner of the Park Hotel, an institution that holds 1st place among hotels in this section of the state for many years. Durgy had previously conducted the Goodell Hotel at the corner of 4th and State Street. Martin McDonough will retire after many years in the hotel business.

