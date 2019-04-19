Yester Years

Home

Janet Martin

 10 Years Ago
April 2009

    Stephen Prather and Emilee Trenter were crowned VHS Prom King and Queen during the event held at Reichert’s Barn south of Bluff Springs.

20 Years Ago
April 1999

    Scott Hager, 38, of Ashland was found dead after being charged with the murder of his girlfriend Rita Bohanan.

30 Years Ago
April 1989

    Robert Walters was re-elected to a second term as Beardstown mayor with 1,279 votes over 787 votes cast for Bert Lerch.

40 Years Ago
April 1979

    Vicky Lee Brown and Ricky Dee Brown celebrated their 10th birthday with a party on April 20th.

50 Years Ago
April 1969

    Texan Gary Watson’s “The Paddy Wagon” drew record crowds at the Beardstown Drag Strip to see his “15’ wheelies.”

75 Years Ago
April 1944

    The state highway bridge north of Chandlerville was closed due to high water.  The Wolf Lake bridge had washed out the previous year and the lower detour bridge was built in order to maintain traffic.  Bus travel will be routed through Beardstown.

100 Years Ago
April 1919

    Very large crowds are expected to view the War Exhibit Train on April 23rd.  The train will travel the B & O lines and will first stop in Beardstown for 15 minutes before traveling to Virginia to be on display from 1-5 p.m.  A captured German war tank will be unloaded and driven the streets of Virginia. There are 3 carloads of relics and other instruments of warfare available for viewing.  Speakers will promote the sale of Liberty Bonds in support of the boys on the front who are “finishing the job.”

"Jesus did not simply die to save us from our sins; Jesus lived to save us from our sins. His life and teaching show us the way to liberation." (Rachel Held Evans, Inspired, p. 155)

