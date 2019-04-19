Yester Years

10 Years Ago

April 2009

Stephen Prather and Emilee Trenter were crowned VHS Prom King and Queen during the event held at Reichert’s Barn south of Bluff Springs.

20 Years Ago

April 1999

Scott Hager, 38, of Ashland was found dead after being charged with the murder of his girlfriend Rita Bohanan.

30 Years Ago

April 1989

Robert Walters was re-elected to a second term as Beardstown mayor with 1,279 votes over 787 votes cast for Bert Lerch.

40 Years Ago

April 1979

Vicky Lee Brown and Ricky Dee Brown celebrated their 10th birthday with a party on April 20th.

50 Years Ago

April 1969

Texan Gary Watson’s “The Paddy Wagon” drew record crowds at the Beardstown Drag Strip to see his “15’ wheelies.”

75 Years Ago

April 1944

The state highway bridge north of Chandlerville was closed due to high water. The Wolf Lake bridge had washed out the previous year and the lower detour bridge was built in order to maintain traffic. Bus travel will be routed through Beardstown.

100 Years Ago

April 1919

Very large crowds are expected to view the War Exhibit Train on April 23rd. The train will travel the B & O lines and will first stop in Beardstown for 15 minutes before traveling to Virginia to be on display from 1-5 p.m. A captured German war tank will be unloaded and driven the streets of Virginia. There are 3 carloads of relics and other instruments of warfare available for viewing. Speakers will promote the sale of Liberty Bonds in support of the boys on the front who are “finishing the job.”

