Yester Years

10 Years Ago

April 2009

The Men’s Senior Golf League will be getting underway April 17th at Fairway Hill’s Golf Course. This is the league’s 7th year and open to anyone 55 years old or over and runs until mid-October.

20 Years Ago

April 1999

Henry Meyer Drawve, 74 of Beardstown, died on April 6th.

30 Years Ago

April 1989

Beardstown’s $5,000 river barge (valued at $75,000) has been delivered. It will be utilized for recreation and convenience, giving boaters a chance to get into Beardstown to spend money on groceries, hardware and other basic needs and goods.

40 Years Ago

April 1979

The Illinois River crests at 28.1’ causing a number of area levees to break, including McGee Creek at Meredosia and Chandlerville’s Bell Levee. 200’ of Clear Lake levee also toppled by the time the water started to recede.

50 Years Ago

April 1969

Moving day finally arrived for 7-12th grade students in the Triopia School District. The newly constructed 29,000 sq foot Jr/Sr High building, erected on 46 acres in the center of the school district, was funded with the 1966 approval of $810,000 in bonds. School dismissed early on April 10th so students and volunteers, supervised by teachers, could facilitate the move. School reconvened on Tuesday in the new location. K-6 students remain in Chapin until the ultimate plan of an elementary wing is added to the new building.

100 Years Ago

April 1919

A Beardstown landmark, occupied for years as a Livery Barn and more recently used for storage and offices for Palace Livery Taxicab lines, is being torn down to make room for a two story brick addition to adjoin the current Bollhorst Garage, doubling their floor space.

