Yester Years

Fri, 01/18/2019
By: 
Janet Martin

 10 Years Ago – 2009

Beardstown city council amended their ordinance reducing flood level from 20’ to 18’ which would allow for earlier closure of the marina drive.

Albert L. “Chub” Rockwell, 85 of Beardstown, died on January 8, 2009.

The Cass County Food Pantry benefited from the sale of 275 fried chicken dinners, at a fundraiser held at the Depot Restaurant in Virginia.

Lois Noltensmeier, 85 of Oakford, died on January 7, 2009.

20 Years Ago – 1999

Virginia School Board approved all-day kindergarten for the fall term.  The district also decided to purchase a 28’x 68’ portable classroom to be converted into the superintendent’s office, freeing up space for the kindergarten classroom.

 

