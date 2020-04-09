What is ‘Screen Time’?

Hello there! Welcome to Screen Time. Before we get started, let’s talk a bit about who I am and exactly what this column is going to be.

If you were a regular reader of the Star-Gazette’s website a few years ago, you might remember me. I used to write about - well, about a lot of things, really. Movies, television, video games, books, all kinds of pop culture and media. If you liked those posts, good news - that’s what I’m going to be writing about again! Screen Time is going to be the Star-Gazette’s home for reviews and news about all things geek. Excited for the new Animal Crossing game coming to Switch? Still trying to figure out the exact timeline of Netflix’s The Witcher? Feel like The Rise of Skywalker was a pretty lame note for the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy to end on? Me too, friend, and this is where I’m going to talk about all of that and more. You can expect a new article here once a week, covering some facet of popular culture - whether that be a game review, a look back at a highly influential novel, breaking news about an upcoming film, or just a fun story about my latest session of Dungeons & Dragons.

Alright, so that explains what Screen Time is going to be, but what about me? Who am I, and why am I writing about this stuff? I am a life-long lover of narrative, and I will take it wherever I can get it. Above all else, I just love a good story. So far I haven’t found a medium that can’t deliver that, so I cover it all - comics, film, board games, books, video games, TV, you name it. The only thing better than experiencing a good story is talking about it afterwards, and that’s what I want to do here with all of you readers. Please, don’t think of me as a critic or a columnist - think of me as the friend you just caught a movie with, and now we’re chatting over how good (or bad) it was. We’ll probably agree sometimes and disagree other times, and that’s alright. What really matters is that we both care about this stuff - that’s why we’re both here, right?

Hopefully, this has given you an idea of what to expect from this column, and from me. I’m excited to be here, and I hope you’re excited to have me.

More news, reviews, and articles by Ethan McIntyre can be found at rollwithit.blog.