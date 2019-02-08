Home

Tests, anxiety and relief: the never-ending cycle of a cancer patient’s life

Fri, 02/08/2019 - 08:58 Casscounty2
By: 
Brian DeLoche

Even though the dreaded “C-word” has been part of my life for nearly 15 years now, I can say for the most part, I don’t give cancer very much thought on most days.
And I suppose for others who’ve survived cancer for any length of time, they may not spend a great deal of time thinking about it either ­— that is until the time rolls around for the follow up tests.  I believe most cancer patients will understand exactly what I’m talking about.  It’s something I call test anxiety.

