Tests, anxiety and relief: the never-ending cycle of a cancer patient’s life

Even though the dreaded “C-word” has been part of my life for nearly 15 years now, I can say for the most part, I don’t give cancer very much thought on most days.

And I suppose for others who’ve survived cancer for any length of time, they may not spend a great deal of time thinking about it either ­— that is until the time rolls around for the follow up tests. I believe most cancer patients will understand exactly what I’m talking about. It’s something I call test anxiety.

