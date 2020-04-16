Screen Time

​One thing you should know about me: I am a massive Star Wars fan. I don’t just love the movies; I follow the expanded universe religiously. I read the comics and novels, I play the video games, and of course, I watch the television shows.

​Even if you’re not crazy about Star Wars like I am, it was virtually impossible to avoid the franchise’s recent tv outing, The Mandalorian. The Disney+ series blew up, and for good reason! Not only was it the first-ever live-action Star Wars tv show - something fans have been awaiting for decades - it was also well-written and well-cast. And of course, it had the memetic Child, popularly known as Baby Yoda.

​Recently, some major news broke about the smash-hit show: the extremely talented Rosario Dawson was cast in a major role for the show’s second season (set to premiere in October)! That alone is exciting, as any fan of the various Marvel shows on Netflix can tell you (Dawson played the recurring character Claire Temple on Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders). Dawson is an eminently watchable actress and I’m always happy to see her get more work. What’s even more exciting, though, is the role she was cast in: former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano.

​If you haven’t seen much Star Wars outside the films, the name Ahsoka Tano might not mean anything to you. She debuted in the cartoon series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and also played a significant role in the sequel series Star Wars: Rebels. Ahsoka was the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, arguably the most important character in the entire franchise.

​Ahsoka (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) was a polarizing character at first. First of all, her inclusion seemed at odds with established canon - no reference is made in Revenge of the Sithto Anakin having an apprentice during the Clone Wars, and in fact his frustration at the Jedi Council’s lack of trust in him is a major reason for his eventual fall to the Dark Side. On top of that, Ahsoka is… not the most endearing character initially. She’s brash and snippy; she comes off more like an annoying tag-along kid than a Jedi in training.

​However, as the series progressed, Ahsoka got a staggering amount of character development. She calmed down a bit, focused more on her training, and became an excellent combatant utilizing an interesting two-lightsaber style. What made her most fascinating, though, was a level of humanity that often feels lacking in other Jedi characters. The Jedi of the Old Republic era discourage emotion and relationships, something Ahsoka never quite agrees with.

It’s an interesting contrast; her master, Anakin, shows a similar level of emotion, but the audience knows that these feelings are a precursor to his inevitable turn to evil. In Ahsoka, these emotions have a much more positive connotation. She doesn’t wish to cut herself off from compassion and empathy - very different from Anakin’s fear and rage. This ultimately leads to an incredible resolution for Ahsoka’s Clone Wars story: she abandons the Jedi Order.

We learn in Rebels that she later became an instrumental member of the Rebel Alliance in its early days, but that show ends before The Mandalorian begins. This means that The Mandalorian will be heading into uncharted territory for this beloved character. What’s next for Ahsoka? How will her story intersect with our favorite bounty hunter’s? As a Force user, could she perhaps mentor the Child? And if Ahsoka is coming, will she bring with her other figures from the Star Wars animated universe?

When last we saw Ahsoka (at the end of Rebels), she was traveling with a different Mandalorian: Sabine Wren, a woman who has quite a history with a weapon known as the darksaber - the very same weapon that Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon used to free himself from his crashed TIE Fighter at the end of The Mandalorian’s first season. Not only is this the perfect opportunity to bring Sabine into the story, there’s also a chance Rebels protagonist Ezra Bridger could show up. After all, Ahsoka and Sabine were setting out to find Ezra, who was missing in action as of the Rebels finale. Might he have ended up on the mysterious homeworld of the Child? And if so, does that mean we might see a live-action interpretation of one of the Expanded Universe’s greatest villains, Admiral Thrawn, who was lost alongside Ezra? Thrawn is an unmatched military strategist who played a pivotal role in the Empire; if he resurfaced in The Mandalorian, he and Moff Gideon could form a deadly alliance.

There’s a ton of reasons to be excited about this casting choice. It opens up lots of possibilities for The Mandalorian’s second season. If you aren’t familiar with the incredible character of Ahsoka, go check out The Clone Wars - just don’t let the rocky first season put you off of it. It gets much better, I promise! And hey, if you don’t want to sink a bunch of time into an animated series, that’s okay, too; just be happy that a great actress is joining an already-stellar cast.