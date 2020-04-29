Dad-to-be earns no high points or credit for being sympathetic

Though the date of the (Star-Gazette) publication says it’s April 30, when this paper hits the newsstands, it will actually be April 29, a momentous day in my household. That was the day my daughter Sarah was born. It was also a day when I scored no high points for being a sympathetic husband/soon-to-be-dad.

It was about 3 a.m. when Deb woke me to say she couldn’t sleep because she “felt weird.”

My response was a carefully crafted and sympathetic “You’re in labor, go back to sleep.”

To put things in a somewhat better light for me, I’d had little sleep Monday-Wednesday, and had only been in bed since midnight after returning from a National Guard meeting in Peoria. In short, I was exhausted.

Deb woke me again at 5 a.m. She again told me she felt weird and I again told her “you’re in labor, go back to sleep.” But before dozing off I asked her the time. When she said it was 5 a.m. I responded saying “I wish it was 3 a.m. so I could sleep 5 more hours.”

