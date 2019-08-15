Bits & Pieces

It is pretty much our family tradition to be together at Thanksgiving. Many years ago I gave my kids a gift at Christmas----stay home with your kids. All my kids live outside of Beardstown, so when their kids were little, I told them to stay home so their kids could play with their toys. When my kids were little, our parents all lived in town, so it wasn’t a big problem. Plus, my mother put on a Christmas that you wouldn’t believe! So we all couldn’t wait to get to Grandma’s house.

