Bits & Pieces

We all have friends and we should always treasure them. Yes, there’s always one who may be a little dramatic, or one who seems to hate life, but on the whole, they’re great to be around.

As you get older, some friends drift away, either by miles or circumstances, but most of them will always be your friend. Most of us store up many memories of great times with our friends, but there are times when I’ve really needed a friend or vice versa.

The other night I had a sweet memory surface of several years ago with a group of friends. There were about 12 of us who liked to go to Hardees’ on Friday night for coffee or soda. We would sit and chat for an hour or two, then return home. There was lots of laughter and some serious discussion at times. Sometimes there were two or three conversations going on at the same time.

