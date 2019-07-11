Bits & Pieces

It’s Illinois folks! We’re either getting ready to pack our bags because of high water or we’re sweltering in massive high humid temps. There’s no “in between” when you live in Illinois. So like it or not, we try to make the best of it.

I have never liked summer in any size, shape or form. As a redhead, we tend to run a little warmer than the average bear. But also being a redhead means very limited time in the sun. Sunscreen is a must for everyone, especially fair-skinned people. And I definitely fall in that category. I have had more than my share of sunburns, and I’m talking about blistered sunburns.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.