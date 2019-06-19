So the question is, should I or shouldn’t I?

Since returning to work part-time at the newspaper, I’ve toyed with the idea of resurrecting “Bits & Pieces,” a column I used to do when employed full-time at Cass County Star-Gazette. It was a lot about my kids, life, grandparenting and some of my silly adventures. A lot of people liked my “Erma Bombeck” style, but my kids grew tired of their lives being invaded. Silly kids! What do they know? So when I left the newspaper and went to the school district for employment, my kids did a happy dance!

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.