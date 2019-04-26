Behind the Garden Gate

What a beautiful Easter Sunday. I hope you all got to enjoy church, family and dinner.

I started out last week deciding to have a small dinner. I don’t handle big meals very well anymore. It was going to be son and grandson from Macomb and me. Then I found out my daughter and husband were coming to mow after spending the morning with her daughter, her husband and three grandchildren. So I said I’m baking a ham and making a pineapple upside down cake so they could have a sandwich and dessert when they finished mowing. I decided on 3:00 and it worked out fine, but I ended up fixing ham, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, hot rolls and dessert. Whew. I got tired but enjoyed the fact the Lord gave me the strength to do a meal. I told them I wasn’t fixing dinner on Mother’s Day and they agreed. I finished the dinner at about the same time the mowing was done. So it was a happy day. Nobody stayed late. I made up packages of leftovers for them.

The dog and I went out about 6:30 Monday morning for another beautiful day. I got to see a beautiful red-headed woodpecker up close. He was busy looking for food around the big tree in the backyard. There are so many different bird calls first thing in the morning. I’ve lost track of which call is which bird. My dog loves to lie out in the grass and sniff the air and listen to the animals. Then it was breakfast time and I began writing the article, enjoying my coffee.

