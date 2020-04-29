Trivia Too: Claire, my aide and international volunteer

Claire is the most unforgettable person I ever had the pleasure of meeting. My hands finally were so bad I couldn’t type any more, and on a Thursday evening, seven Illinois State students came to Blair House to operate the Bingo game for the residents who were interested.

I sat down waiting for their arrival at 6:30 p.m., and as the group walked in, I just asked, “Who’s good with a computer?” One girl raised her hand quickly. I said, “I want to hire you; when can you start?” And her answer was, “I could start right now.” I said, “No—tell me your schedule and I will pay you $12.50 per hour and would like you to work three times a week.”

This was agreeable and Claire helped me a lot when I was writing the Thomas Beard book. Claire had been taught by her parents to save one half of any money she ever received or earned. So this savings started when she was a child and all through high school when she worked at a restaurant.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.