Looking to the Past: From Russia to the gallow’s noose

Though Ku Klux Klan leader S. Glenn Young was killed on Jan. 24, 1925, the Klan’s hold on Williamson County remained tight.

Bootleggers Charlie Birger and his gang along with the rival Shelton Brothers were fed up. The time had come to deal the Klan a death blow. That came in April 1926 when the two gangs joined forces to kill the remaining Klan leaders. Though the coroner ruled the dead were victims of homicide, he held the deaths were “by parties unknown.” The Klan’s grip on Williamson County was broken. The county’s duly elected officials regained their offices while Birger and the Sheltons resumed their bootlegging operations.

For his part, Birger lived a model life in Harrisburg and even did his part to prevent crime. At one point, a small store in town was victimized by a robber. Not only did Birger make good the store owner’s losses, the man suspected of the crime was found shot dead a few days later.

