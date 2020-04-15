Looking to the Past: Perhaps the Mad Stone works

When we left you last week, Princeton was fading away and the Mad Stone’s fate as well as efficacy were unknown.

Recall that an ailing Englishman had secured the stone in India, where it was used to treat the bites of venomous snakes and rabid animals. In gratitude for being nursed back to health, the Englishman gave the stone to Lurena Beadles’ grandmother. Later, the stone was broken into four pieces. Lurena received her stone from her mother in 1858.

Like the practitioners in India, Lurena used the stone to treat those who had suffered snake bites in and around Princeton. Reportedly, she also successfully treated the victims of attacks by rabid animals.

