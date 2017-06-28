Morris celebrates birthday

The family of Barbara Morris, of Virginia, are hosting an Open House, on Saturday, July 8, from 1-3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Basement, 281 E. Hardin, Virginia. She was born on July 8, 1937, to parents Virginia Edwards Updike and Arthur “Doc” Updike. She married Raymond Morris on Jan. 21, 1955 (Raymond Morris deceased, Dec. 15, 2009). They are the parents of six children: Mike, Mark, Toni Lyons (husband Jim), Tim (wife Shon), Tom, and Karen Clay (husband Anthony); seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. No gifts, cards only please.

