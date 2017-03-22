Lewis celebrates 90th

Dollie Lewis is observing her 90th birthday on March 26. She was born in 1927 in Beardstown.

She married Buck Lewis on March 15, 1943. The Lewises are parents to three children: Tom Lewis, Sharon Lewis, and Sue (Dave) Gerdes.

She is grandma to three and also great-grandma and great-great-grandma.

Dollie enjoys bowling, bingo, and going to the casino, as well as spending time with family.

A birthday party/open house is being held in her honor on Sunday, March 26 from 2-4 p.m. at 1301 Grand Avenue. Please enter at the side door. Cards are welcome and may also be sent to 802 Canal Street, Beardstown, IL 62618, if unable to attend.

