Don Chipman

Beardstown’s own Don Chipman and the sports editor for the Cass County Star-Gazette is celebrating his 90th birthday on Sunday. A local icon in the Beardstown community, “Chipper” has become known over his 90 years as a sports enthusiast, radio announcer, newspa- per writer, story teller, businessman, civic leader, neighbor and friend. Don was born in Rushville Dec. 20, 1930, into a large…