Home

Bergman birthday

Wed, 09/13/2017 - 10:18 casscounty2

    Fred Bergman of Chandlerville will celebrate his 90th birthday. An open house, hosted by his family, will be held Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Chandlerville Legion Hall. Family, friends, past students, former co-teachers, business associates, fishing and golfing partners and political debaters are welcomed.
    Bring any pictures you might have to share and come prepared to tell interesting stories.
    Fred requests no gifts, please.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Bergman birthday

    Fred Bergman of Chandlerville will celebrate his 90th birthday. An open house, hosted by his family, will be held Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Chandlerville Legion Hall.

Chambers celebrate anniversary
Wade Reunion
Hendricker Family Reunion
Brown Family Reunion
Hendricker reunion

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers