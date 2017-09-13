Bergman birthday

Fred Bergman of Chandlerville will celebrate his 90th birthday. An open house, hosted by his family, will be held Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Chandlerville Legion Hall. Family, friends, past students, former co-teachers, business associates, fishing and golfing partners and political debaters are welcomed.

Bring any pictures you might have to share and come prepared to tell interesting stories.

Fred requests no gifts, please.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.