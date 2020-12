On the move — Beardstown True Value Hardware owners Steve Heiderscheit and George Bishop will be moving their hardware store and Just Ask Rental operations from their present location in Beardstown Plaza to the former R & H Farm and Home store at the Junction of Grand Ave and Routes 67/100/125. The store’s relocation is expected to be completed by March 1. (Photo by Brian DeLoche.)

For many Beardstown area residents, there was a sense of loss and sadness when R & H Farm and Home announced it would be closing its doors. That sense of loss, however, has since been replaced by a sense of excitement with the announcement of Beardstown True Value Hardware’s plans to occupy the former farm store’s location. True Value Hardware owners, Steve Heiderschiet and George…