Wessel Anniversary

    Tony and Brenda (Ralston) Wessel of Frederick will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on March 26.
    They were married on March 26, 1967 at the Church of God in Ripley. They were blessed with two children: Scott (Sarah) Wessel and Jon (Amanda) Wessel. They are the proud grandparents of five grandchildren: Zach, Dylan, Gavyn, Lucy, and Avery. Their children and grandchildren are honoring them with a reception from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at the First Christian Church in Rushville. Family and friends are invited to the family celebration. Please, no gifts.
    Thanks Dad and Mom for your ongoing example of love and devotion.

