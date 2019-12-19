Angel Tree brings joy to community kids



It’s a magical season of the year, all because of the birth on Christmas day. With tables full of colorful packages and gifts, Beardstown’s Gard school cafeteria was a spectacular sight as the Angel Tree program prepared to spread its love and joy and put smiles on children’s faces. This year over 500 Angel Tree gifts were made possible by the generosity of this community, who pulled a tag from the tree and purchased gifts. It started with the many hundreds of “man hours” spent by Emblem Club volunteers to identify the needs of the children in the community, with the input from teachers, faculty and staff of the school. Two trailer loads of gifts were quickly unloaded, with the help of the BHS wrestling team. The Emblem Club volunteers organized and distributed the Christmas gifts, successfully completing this year’s mission. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Emblem Club, please contact any Emblem member or call 248-3310. “The magic of Christmas, lies in your heart.” The magic lies in