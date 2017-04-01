West Central brings home the “Big Iron”

LTC Prelude

“Always the bridesmaid but never the bride.” That connotation is now passé. The Lady Cougars climbed the summit to win the 2016 LTC by defeating Mendon Unity in OT by a 46-43 final that had everything basketball fans could wish for: Long range threes, driving layups, missed bunnies, turnovers galore, clutch free throws, missed free throws, great defense, strong rebounding, and even OT; the championship game had it all.

The Lady Tiger Classic was “Heartbreak Hill” for some teams; Lewistown losing twice in OT, West Central winning twice in OT, a record breaking seven OTs in the tourney. Outstanding personal performances, some great team play by several teams, good officiating, poor officiating, good crowds, and good sportsmanship, the LTC had it all. Once again it proved it is the most prestigious of all the small schools holiday tournaments.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.