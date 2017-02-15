Home

Virginia Redbirds fall in quarterfinals of the 8-1A IESA state tournament

Wed, 02/15/2017 - 11:36 casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

    The Virginia eighth- grade boys’ basketball team lost in the 1-8A IESA quarterfinals of the state boys’ basketball tournament to Decatur’s Our Lady of Lourdes 46-26 last Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.
    The game was hotly contested throughout, and was much closer than the final score indicated as Our Lady broke it open in the second half.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Roberts 95th birthday

    Roy C. Roberts, of Normal, IL, will celebrate his 95th birthday on Feb. 1. He was born and lived most of his life in Beardstown.

Weishaar 97th birthday
Surratt celebrates 91st birthday on January 8
Sims celebrate 30th
Schone Anniversary
Wellenkamp celebrates 100

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers