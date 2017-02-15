Virginia Redbirds fall in quarterfinals of the 8-1A IESA state tournament

The Virginia eighth- grade boys’ basketball team lost in the 1-8A IESA quarterfinals of the state boys’ basketball tournament to Decatur’s Our Lady of Lourdes 46-26 last Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

The game was hotly contested throughout, and was much closer than the final score indicated as Our Lady broke it open in the second half.

