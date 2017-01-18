Home

Triopia Trojans claim Winchester Invitational Title

Wed, 01/18/2017 - 12:57 casscounty2
No. 5 seed brings home the big trophy
Don Chipman

    The BHS Tigers played good basketball for 16 minutes, outscoring South Fulton 31-26; the problem is that you have to play 32 minutes, and the O&B were outdistanced 35-5 in the other 16, leading to a 61-36 beatdown.
    South Fulton used a blistering first period where they jumped out front 15-2 after one quarter, and led at the midway break 25-16, as the hometowners outscored them 14-10 in the second frame.
    South Fulton was led by Grant Lownin with 21 points, followed by Seth Hammond adding 13, and Wyatt Lehman with 11. Leading the Tigers losing effort was Jesus Nava posting 12 points and Pascal Guilavogui with 11.
 

Weishaar 97th birthday

    Charles “Ike” Weishaar will celebrate his 97th birthday on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the VFW Post 1239 at 610 E 4th St. in Beardstown.

