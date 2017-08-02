Home

Tigers drop 63-37 tilt with Midwest

Wed, 02/08/2017 - 10:25 casscounty2
Make only 2-of-13 from long range
By: 
Don Chipman

The BHS Tigers had another bad shooting night as they managed to shoot just 30% from the floor sinking only 12-of-40, including a miserable 2-for-13 from the long range, as the hometowners lost to Midwest Central 63-37 on the road.
Pascal Guilavogu was the only Tiger who managed double digits scoring 18 points on 5-of-6 from the field and was a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe. The freshman forward also led the O&B in rebounds with eight boards.

