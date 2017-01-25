Home

Park District Youth Basketball

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 13:12 casscounty2
By: 
Jason Brockschmidt

Rising Stars Division    
    It was a tale of two completely different games in Tuesday night’s Rising Stars Division play with a defensive battle followed by an offensive shootout.  
    Game one was an old fashioned slugfest and close all the way with the Green Pythons just slithering by the Red Rattlers for an 8-6 victory.  
    All three Pythons scored with Hayden Dotzert leading the way with four points and Caleb Hobrock and Zach Meyer each adding two.
 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Roberts 95th birthday

    Roy C. Roberts, of Normal, IL, will celebrate his 95th birthday on Feb. 1. He was born and lived most of his life in Beardstown.

Weishaar 97th birthday
Surratt celebrates 91st birthday on January 8
Sims celebrate 30th
Schone Anniversary
Wellenkamp celebrates 100

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers