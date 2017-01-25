Park District Youth Basketball

Rising Stars Division

It was a tale of two completely different games in Tuesday night’s Rising Stars Division play with a defensive battle followed by an offensive shootout.

Game one was an old fashioned slugfest and close all the way with the Green Pythons just slithering by the Red Rattlers for an 8-6 victory.

All three Pythons scored with Hayden Dotzert leading the way with four points and Caleb Hobrock and Zach Meyer each adding two.



