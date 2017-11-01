Park District Youth Basketball

All Pro Division

Both games were close battles in Tuesday’s All-Pro Division action of the Beardstown Youth Basketball League.

In the opener it was the Blue Mavericks sneaking by the Green Timberwolves 16 to 12. Darren Lopez led the way with eight points, Garrett Dailey had six points and Tanner Riddell added two for the winning Mavericks. For the Timberwolves Zach DeSollar had 10 and Ty Akers knocked in two points.



To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.