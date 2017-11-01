Home

Park District Youth Basketball

Wed, 01/11/2017 - 10:41 casscounty2
Jason Brockschmidt

     All Pro Division
    Both games were close battles in Tuesday’s All-Pro Division action of the Beardstown Youth Basketball League.
     In the opener it was the Blue Mavericks sneaking by the Green Timberwolves 16 to 12.  Darren Lopez led the way with eight points, Garrett Dailey had six points and Tanner Riddell added two for the winning Mavericks.              For the Timberwolves Zach DeSollar had 10 and Ty Akers knocked in two points.
 

Weishaar 97th birthday

    Charles “Ike” Weishaar will celebrate his 97th birthday on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the VFW Post 1239 at 610 E 4th St. in Beardstown.

Surratt celebrates 91st birthday on January 8
Sims celebrate 30th
Schone Anniversary
Wellenkamp celebrates 100
McClure 90th birthday

