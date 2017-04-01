Park District Youth Basketball

Rising Star Division

In the opening game of the Rising Stars Division on Tuesday the Green Pythons came back from an eight to two first quarter deficit to slither past the Red Rattlers 14 to 10.

The Pythons scored in every quarter and turned up the defense after the first in the hard fought win. Zach Meyer led the winners with 12 points while Hayden Dotzert added two.

