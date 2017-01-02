Home

North Greene wins BHS Varsity Invitational

BHS goes 2-2; Triopia goes 2-2
Don Chipman

    The North Greene Spartans went 4-0 to win the BHS Varsity/JV Tournament defeating Midwest Central,  with the Midwest Central JV squad taking the JV side of the bracket with the win over Rushville/Industry.
    The BHS Tigers finished with a 2-2 record, as did the Triopia Trojans.             The Tigers defeated Midwest Central 48-44, and Rushville/Industry 54-48, while losing to Triopia 64-47 and to Calhoun 53-48; Triopia knocked off BHS, and South Fulton 66-55, losing to Calhoun 61-54 and Midwest Central 77-68.
    North Greene finished with an unblemished record, defeating Midwest Central in the championship contest 52-50. Calhoun (3-1) defeated Carrollton (2-2) 58-51 in the third place game, Triopia (2-2) won the fifth place game over South Fulton (1-3), and BHS (2-2) knocked off Rushville (0-4) in the seventh place contest.
 

