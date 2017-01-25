Home

Local Boy Makes Good

Robin Lewis inducted in IHSBCA Hall of Fame
Don Chipman

    Someone wise once stated, “He’s a Legend in his own time;” one could well put Robin Lewis in this category. Some sixty (60) family and friends were on hand last Saturday in Lombard, IL to honor Robin on his induction into the Illinois High School Baseball Association Hall of Fame.
    Lewis told those in attendance that “we travel well,” and Lewis and his Tigers have traveled well for nearly 25 years.
    Lewis’s record speaks for itself: 552-216 (.716%) and still going. Lewis became the head baseball coach in 1993 following in the footsteps of his Dad (Ed Lewis) and brother  Mike, as a baseball family that has won nearly a thousand games (973) between them here at BHS.

