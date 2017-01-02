Lady Tigers go down twice in the past week
Losing to Midwest Central and Rushville/Industry
By:
Don Chipman
The BHS Lady Tigers lost to Midwest Central 53-33, and to archrival Rushville/Industry 45-38.
BHS vs. Midwest
The O&B were able to stay close for two periods, down just one after one frame at 6-5, but were outdistanced 12-5 in the second quarter to trail at the break18-10.
Following the rest stop the hometown gals were able to close within four as they took a 15-11 advantage in the third stanza to trail 29-25 as they headed home.
