Lady Cougars end season in 48-40 Loss to Okawville

Wed, 02/15/2017 - 11:36 casscounty2

    The West Central Lady Cougars lost for the fourth time in six games after running off a 24-0 record, finishing at 27-4.
    Okwaville who stopped the Silver and Black‘s season with a 48-40 setback.
    The Lady Cougars went scoreless the first four minutes of the last period, after closing the gap to 34-33 entering the final frame. This gave Rockets an opportunity to build a 41-33 led that ended in the 48-40 final.

