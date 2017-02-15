Lady Cougars end season in 48-40 Loss to Okawville

The West Central Lady Cougars lost for the fourth time in six games after running off a 24-0 record, finishing at 27-4.

Okwaville who stopped the Silver and Black‘s season with a 48-40 setback.

The Lady Cougars went scoreless the first four minutes of the last period, after closing the gap to 34-33 entering the final frame. This gave Rockets an opportunity to build a 41-33 led that ended in the 48-40 final.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.