Gary Buck recommended for IBCA Hall of Fame

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 10:45 casscounty2

    Gary Buck, a 1960 graduate of Beardstown High School, earned honorable mention All-State in basketball during his senior year. Buck has maintained a love for the game , attending state tournaments for 55 years, both in Peoria and Champaign.
    In 1979, Buck and his family members started Buck’s Midwest Recruiting Service to help in-state players land collegiate scholarships. He and his family continued the service through 1999.

