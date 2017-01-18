Coaches vs. Cancer to highlight the 13th Annual BHS Varsity/JV Tournament

Josh Sorrells, BHS Athletic Director, announced that BHS is tying in the Coaches for Cancer and the BHS Varsity/JV 13th Annual Tournament together.

Sorrells is planning on recognizing several cancer survivors through the week of January 23–28 in conjunction with the tournament. In addition coaches are being asked to wear suits and sneakers with the tie-in for Coaches for Cancer.



