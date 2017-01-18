Home

Coaches vs. Cancer to highlight the 13th Annual BHS Varsity/JV Tournament

Wed, 01/18/2017 - 13:01 casscounty2
Several prizes will be raffled off at the tourney
By: 
Don Chipman

    Josh Sorrells, BHS Athletic Director, announced that BHS is tying in the Coaches for Cancer and the BHS Varsity/JV 13th Annual Tournament together.
    Sorrells is planning on recognizing several cancer survivors through the week of January 23–28 in conjunction with the tournament. In addition coaches are being asked to wear suits and sneakers with the tie-in for Coaches for Cancer.
 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Weishaar 97th birthday

    Charles “Ike” Weishaar will celebrate his 97th birthday on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the VFW Post 1239 at 610 E 4th St. in Beardstown.

Surratt celebrates 91st birthday on January 8
Sims celebrate 30th
Schone Anniversary
Wellenkamp celebrates 100
McClure 90th birthday

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers