This week in Chip's Corner, several area high school girls place on the latest Prep Poll; Usain Bolt loses his 2008 medal; Trent Frazier goes postal; the Carrollton Lady Hawk Classic featured an intense shootout; Tiger Woods misses the cut at Torrey Pines; and the Cardinals are hit with a $2 million fine by the MLB.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.