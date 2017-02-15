A-C Knights take 4th place in the 7-2A IESA state tourney

The young A-C Knights fell 37-17 to a very strong Effingham St. Anthony’s basketball team, but the Black and Gold still brought home a 4th place trophy in the 7th grade school IESA 7-2A state tournament, played at Clinton this past week.

A slow start hurt the young Knights from the get-go as they were held to just three buckets and one charity toss in the first two periods and were never able to climb out of the hole they dug.

