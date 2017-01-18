BHS wrestlers win two of three matches in a tri-meet

The BHS wrestling team participated in a Tri-Meet with Peoria Limestone, Illini Bluffs and Auburn. BHS defeated Limestone 51-22, knocked off Illini Bluffs 63-18, but lost to Auburn by a 45-24 final verdict. Auburn is ranked No. 22 in the Weekly Best Poll, with the BHS Tigers ranked No. 23. BHS present record is 18-6.



