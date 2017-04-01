BHS Tigers wrestle well at the Abe Ramble

BHS wrestling team participated in the Abe’s Ramble held at the Convention Center in Springfield last week and posted a 5-4 record at the 42-team dual meet tournament which included a huge 51-17 win against #11 ranked Murphysboro and finished in fifth place

BHS Tigers are currently ranked #15 in the state Prep Poll.

The O&B certainly didn’t have an easy path at Abe’s Ramble as they wrestled against #3 ranked Coal City, #7, Olympia, #11 Murphysboro, HM- Chicago Hope HM-Seneca, and HM-Rockridge. Monmouth, St. Joe's, and Robinson were unranked in this prestigious tournament.

