BHS Tigers wrestle well at the Abe Ramble

Wed, 01/04/2017 - 14:02 casscounty2
Top #11 Murphysboro
Don Chipman

    BHS wrestling team participated in the Abe’s Ramble held at the Convention Center in Springfield last week and posted a  5-4 record at the 42-team dual meet tournament which included a huge 51-17 win against #11 ranked  Murphysboro and finished in fifth place
     BHS Tigers are currently ranked #15 in the state Prep Poll.
    The O&B certainly didn’t have an easy path at Abe’s Ramble as they wrestled against  #3 ranked Coal City,  #7, Olympia, #11 Murphysboro, HM- Chicago Hope HM-Seneca, and HM-Rockridge. Monmouth, St. Joe's, and Robinson were  unranked in this prestigious tournament.

