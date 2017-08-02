Home

BHS Tigers win Class 1A regional second straight time

Advance nine wrestlers to sectional
Don Chipman

Orange and Black are champs again!
The BHS Tigers won the PORTA Class 1A Regional this past weekend, giving them back-to-back regional titles. The hometowns lads finished with 189 points, well ahead of Macomb which scored 157 points.
The O&B won the 10-team regional followed by Macomb, PORTA (152), Knoxville (121), Warsaw (79), Camp Point Central (71.5), Illini West (60), Midwest Central (44.5), QND (32), and Monmouth-Roseville (9).

