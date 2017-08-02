BHS Tigers win Class 1A regional second straight time

Orange and Black are champs again!

The BHS Tigers won the PORTA Class 1A Regional this past weekend, giving them back-to-back regional titles. The hometowns lads finished with 189 points, well ahead of Macomb which scored 157 points.

The O&B won the 10-team regional followed by Macomb, PORTA (152), Knoxville (121), Warsaw (79), Camp Point Central (71.5), Illini West (60), Midwest Central (44.5), QND (32), and Monmouth-Roseville (9).