Home

BHS Tigers split a pair of games last week

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 13:10 casscounty2
Triopia goes 2-0
By: 
Don Chipman

    The BHS Tigers split a pair of games this past week, demolishing West Prairie 68-28 and losing to Payson-Seymour 60-48. The hometown lads played Midwest Central This Tuesday night in the BHS Varsity/JV Tournament.
    Triopia defeated West Central again after topping them in the Winchester Invitational, they knocked off the Cougars on their home floor by a 50-42 final. Monday night at the BHS Varsity/JV Tournament the Trojans knocked off Hardin Calhoun

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Roberts 95th birthday

    Roy C. Roberts, of Normal, IL, will celebrate his 95th birthday on Feb. 1. He was born and lived most of his life in Beardstown.

Weishaar 97th birthday
Surratt celebrates 91st birthday on January 8
Sims celebrate 30th
Schone Anniversary
Wellenkamp celebrates 100

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers