BHS grapplers win Quincy Notre Dame Invite for second straight year

Not only did the BHS team win the prestigious QND Invite, the Tigers won it handily, taking home the “Big Iron” for the second straight year.

The hometown O&B are currently ranked 21st in Class 1A Prep Poll by Illinois Weekly, and they finished ahead of three Class 2A schools, and one ranked Class 1A school in winning at the QND Invite over their nearest competitor by 35 points.

The O&B scored 207 points to capture first place, with Chatham AA (ranked fifth in the prep poll) a distant second with 172 points.



To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.