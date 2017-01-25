BHS grapplers have busy week winning six matches

The BHS wrestlers had a very good week in which they won six-of-seven meets. They defeated New Berlin, Springfield Lanphier, Carlinville, Jerseyville, West Hancock, and PORTA, before losing to Vandalia. With the excellent 5-6 record last week, the Tigers improved to 24-7 for the season.

BHS Tigers Wrestlers

They won all 14 matches against New Berlin posting a 78-0 final; they won 9-of-14 matches which included a double forfeit in the Springfield Lanphier match winning by a 39-24 final over the Lions; the O&B won 11 of the 14-matches against Carlinville posting a 60-14 final.



