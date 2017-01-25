Home

BHS grapplers have busy week winning six matches

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 13:13 casscounty2
Lose only to No. 12 Ranked Vandalia
By: 
Don Chipman

    The BHS wrestlers had a very good week in which they won six-of-seven meets. They defeated New Berlin, Springfield Lanphier, Carlinville, Jerseyville, West Hancock, and PORTA, before losing to Vandalia. With the excellent 5-6 record last week, the Tigers improved to 24-7 for the season.

  BHS Tigers Wrestlers
    They won all 14 matches against New Berlin posting a 78-0 final; they won  9-of-14 matches which included a double forfeit in the Springfield Lanphier match winning by a 39-24 final over the Lions; the O&B won 11 of the 14-matches against Carlinville posting a 60-14 final.
 

    Roy C. Roberts, of Normal, IL, will celebrate his 95th birthday on Feb. 1. He was born and lived most of his life in Beardstown.

Wellenkamp celebrates 100

